Man arrested for violent rampage in Debrecen bar

Police have arrested a resident of Hajdúböszörmény who went on a destructive rampage in a bar in Debrecen.

A woman reported to the police that a man became aggressive after being refused service due to excessive intoxication. The offended patron then entered behind the bar counter and began systematically smashing bottles of spirits.

Once he deemed that the alcoholic beverages were no longer a worthy opponent, his anger turned on the bar’s furnishings. A coffee machine, the cash register, and two remote controls also fell victim to his rage, causing nearly 600,000 forints in damage.

Uniformed officers apprehended the Hajdúböszörmény resident at the scene and took him to the police station. Investigators questioned him as a suspect for public disorder and then placed him in criminal custody.

(police.hu)