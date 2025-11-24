Man arrested for violent rampage in Debrecen bar

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Man arrested for violent rampage in Debrecen bar

Police have arrested a resident of Hajdúböszörmény who went on a destructive rampage in a bar in Debrecen.

A woman reported to the police that a man became aggressive after being refused service due to excessive intoxication. The offended patron then entered behind the bar counter and began systematically smashing bottles of spirits.

Once he deemed that the alcoholic beverages were no longer a worthy opponent, his anger turned on the bar’s furnishings. A coffee machine, the cash register, and two remote controls also fell victim to his rage, causing nearly 600,000 forints in damage.

Uniformed officers apprehended the Hajdúböszörmény resident at the scene and took him to the police station. Investigators questioned him as a suspect for public disorder and then placed him in criminal custody.

(police.hu)

Related Posts

He stole a car, but didn’t get far

Bácsi Éva

Police: Events of 18 June in numbers

Two Cars Collided at the Intersection of Galamb and Vágóhíd Streets

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *