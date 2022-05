Real Madrid won the Football Champions League 2021/22 as they beat Liverpool to 1-0 in the Paris finals on Saturday.

Vinícius Junior scored the only goal in the 59th minute of the match in the Stade de France, but the Spanish champion was Thibaut Courtois, who showed a number of big defenses.

Real Madrid has won the most prestigious European Cup for the 14th time in its history. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is in his fifth BL final, reached a record high for the fourth time.

MTI

pixabay