The Gripens Were Alerted to a Gilder

Hungaian Gripens were alerted after a gilder arriving from Slovakia did not establish a radio connection with civil air traffic control early Saturday night, the Ministry of Defense told MTI.

According to the available information, the Gripens, which provided air defense readiness, took off immediately after the alert from the NATO Joint Air Operations Center in the South. While the aircraft was identified, air traffic control was also contacted by its air traffic controller.

The fighter jets returned to their base in Kecskemét after the identification of the gilder, the statement states.

MTI

pixabay