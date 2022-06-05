New Exhibitions are Available in Debrecen

Organized by the Cultural and Organizational Office of the Public Culture Secretariat of the University of Debrecen, new exhibitions open in Debrecen on the Pentecost weekend.

Kata Szalai’s exhibition THE CORRIDORS OF REPEAT opened yesterday (June 4th) at the Life Sciences Gallery. The exhibition is open until July 8th.

The exhibition The GOLDEN ELLIPSE by the painter Dr. Istvánné Vágvölgyi opens today in the DOTE Gallery.

Opening ceremony: Sunday, June 5th at 11 a.m. in the DOTE Gallery (Debrecen, 98. Nagyerdei Blvd.) The exhibition is going to be opened by poet Miklós Szénási, journalist. He is gong to be accompanied by guitarist László Bakos. The exhibition is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until 8th July.