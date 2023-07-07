Debrecen’s newest small music festival starts today

The Mexican restaurant Taquito.Life in Debrecen will organize the Urban Jam Festival for the first time on July 7 and 8. During the two evenings, Hungarian and international musicians living in Debrecen will provide the atmosphere.

Performing Best Ablak, ENBÉBI, Guye, Half to twelve, h0eh8er, IDless, Just B live, Lakótelep, Menessy, Mero, Nandes, PRNC, Rio Weneda, RNS, R3T3K, Steady Pluto, Squila, Steknika, Team Gravity, The Magic Track, Urbanfanta, Ű999 and Youngpharaoh.

Urban Jam fills you with energy and pulsating beats! Whether you’re a passionate music fan, a dedicated dancer, or just someone looking for an unforgettable night, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

Tickets are available here.

Location: Debrecen, Baross Gábor utca 16.