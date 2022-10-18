A man revived at a soccer match planted a tree in Debrecen with his rescuers

It has become a tradition to plant the “Tree of Life” at the Debrecen Ambulance Station on the International Day of Resuscitation. The ornamental tree was planted by a previously successfully resuscitated patient and the people who rescued him in the outer garden of the ambulance station on October 16, the national ambulance service reported.

Attila Veres collapsed while playing soccer, the paramedics successfully revived him without his heart beating for 51 minutes.

The program also included the handing over of another Life-Saving Point, so 7 of the country’s 17 Life-Saving Points are now located in Debrecen. Students from two high schools in Debrecen also joined the program to learn life-saving measures.

The paramedics also reported that more than 7,000 people die every year outside the hospital, on the street, at work, or in public areas due to sudden cardiac death. However, the lives of most of them could be saved.

In most cases, we don’t even try to help because of our lack of preparation and our fear. With timely resuscitation, we give the patient a chance to survive. If we delay, the chance of survival decreases by 10-20 percent every minute.

In the country, there are 1,500 semi-automatic defibrillators that can be used by everyone. Using the devices developed for laymen, we can save the life of someone in trouble by following the instructions of the machine voice.

Anyone nationwide can participate in the free “Hero Training” of rescuers, and lifesaving is already supported by free mobile applications (SzívCity, ÉletMentő App).

