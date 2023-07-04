Spanish Film Days at the Apollo Cinema

The programmes are free, but registration is required.

Programme:

4th July (Tuesday) 6:00 p.m. Hidden stories

5th July (Wednesday) 6:00 p.m. Parallel mothers

Following the film, an interactive discussion with Dr. Kata Anna Váró, film aesthete and university lecturer on film and Almodóvar’s art.

—————————————-

Alcarrás, Carla Simón (2022) (Vertigo Media)

Spanish-Italian film drama, 120 min.

The Solé family has been growing peaches for generations in Alcarràs, a small Spanish village. But the agricultural work gets harder every year, making it increasingly impossible to make a living. This year’s harvest could be the last, as new investment is planned in the area, including the felling of peach trees. For the first time, the family faces an uncertain future, with more to lose than their home.

Alcarrás had its world premiere at one of the world’s most prestigious ‘A’ film festivals, the Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Bear Award for Best Film. Catalan writer-director Carla Simón’s first film was already a huge success in 2017, winning the Best First Feature at the Berlinale in Summer 1993 and the Grand Prix of the International Student Jury. Alcarrás is a sensitive family drama that has been a huge success with both professionals and audiences.

Hidden Stories // Historias para no contar, Cesc Gay (2022) (Cirko Film)

Spanish adventure, comedy, 100 min.

Five comic stories intersect at random. With a fast-paced, humorous and action-packed pace, the film focuses mainly on the emotions of the protagonists.

Parallel Mothers // Madres paralelas, Pedro Almodovar (2021) (Cinetel Hungary)

Spanish drama, 123 min.

Two single women give birth to their child on the same day. They share a ward. It turns out that neither of their pregnancies was planned. Janis, middle-aged, is overjoyed, while Ana, a teenager, is traumatised by motherhood. In the hospital corridor, Janis tries to comfort Ana. A few sentences are enough to form a strong bond between the two women.

The films are shown in the original Spanish language with Hungarian subtitles.