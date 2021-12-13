John Legend Gives a Concert at the Budapest Sports Arena Next Summer

John Legend will travel to the Hungarian capital on his European tour next year. The multiple Grammy-winning American soul R&B performer will perform at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena on June 30th, 2022.

John Legend, 42, has made seven albums so far. His biggest hits will be heard in next year’s concert series, the organizer Green Stage Production told MTI on Monday.



His original name was John Roger Stephens and he was considered a true prodigy. Her grandmother taught him to play the piano, he grew up singing in a church choir, and then attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he co-wrote an acappella group. He soon met emerging hip-hop performer Kanye West, and the two musicians collaborated on each other’s demos.

He has also worked with Alicia Keys, Twista and Janet Jackson. His very first studio album, Get Lifted, released in 2004, was a huge success and won him three Grammy Awards: the record sold more than three million copies worldwide. The album Once Again came out in 2006, followed by Evolver for two years and Wake Up!



A year after the 2013 album Love in the Future, he also won an Oscar for his song Common with Glory in Selma and then an Emmy for his performance in the 2018 production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.



John Legend released his latest album, Bigger Love, last year. “In these painful times, some of us are wondering whether it’s good to laugh, dance or be romantic. Through our art, we are able to do that. This album is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope and flexibility, things that they make our culture so beautiful and effective, ”he said then.

MTI

Photo: hvg.hu