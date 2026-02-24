“MORE LIKE THIS…!” – Young Artists’ Exhibition opens at the Synagogue Gallery

The exhibition titled “MÉG ILYET…!” /“MORE LIKE THIS…!”- opened on February 19 in the unique exhibition space of the Pásti Street Orthodox Synagogue. The joint showcase features works by teachers and students of the Kós Károly Művészeti Szakgimnázium, Technikum és Kollégium.

The exhibition presents an exciting selection of artworks, including autonomous pieces, studies, prints, metalworks, textile creations, and installations, offering insight into the diverse creative world of the school’s artistic community.

The opening evening was enriched by welcome speeches and thoughts shared by visual artist Toró József, as well as a recitation by Brigitta Pócsi. The exhibition can be visited free of charge on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. until March 20, 2026. Registration is available via email.