Some 200 Localities Join Europe-Wide Mobility Week Campaign

Some 200 Hungarian localities have joined the European Mobility Week environmental campaign aimed at encouraging the public to use green means of transport, the Ministry of Technology and Industry (TIM) said on Friday.

The ministry told MTI that it is supporting this year’s Mobility Week and Car-free Day programmes with 180 million forints (EUR 442,000). With more than 180 localities taking part in the programmes starting on Friday, Hungary has the fourth highest number of Mobility Week participants in Europe, it added.

Localities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants will receive a maximum of 500,000 forints in support, those with a population between 5,000 and 15,000 will get 1 million, with 1.5 million forints going to localities with 15,000-50,000 inhabitants. Localities with a population of over 50,000 will receive 2 million forints in support, the ministry said. The Hungarian government aims to make the country fully climate neutral by 2050, a key aspect of which is the greening of transport, TIM cited Attila Steiner, the state secretary for energy policy, as saying. Road traffic accounts for 98% of harmful emissions in Hungary, he said.

hungarymatters.hu