Chinese computer maker Lenovo will build its first European plant in Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said.

The 8.2 billion forint (EUR 22.8m) facility will be established in Üllő, on the outskirts of the capital, with a 2 billion forint government grant, he said. The investment will create 1,000 jobs and introduce advanced technological solutions. Production at the plant could start in early 2021, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay