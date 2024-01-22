Dangerous Monday: Thick Fog and Sleet Expected

A rain zone will arrive late in the evening, roads may be slippery in an even larger area on Tuesday.

In the morning, visibility will improve to the east of the Danube, but in the northeastern counties, fog and stratus clouds will remain permanently, and there may be scattered snow drifts. Elsewhere, sunny weather is expected, but in the afternoon there will be more and thicker veil clouds. The southerly wind will be brisk, and may be accompanied by strong gusts in places in Northern Transdanubia. During the day, the temperature is mostly expected to be between 2-7 degrees, but in the permanently humid and foggy regions of the northeast, it can be around freezing point. By late evening, the air will cool down to between -3 and +2 degrees.

As a result of a warm front, several degrees of warming takes place in the atmosphere. Because of this, irritability, headaches and agitation can be experienced. Blood pressure can also fluctuate. Hungaromet issued two first-level warnings for Monday due to the danger of sleet and persistent, thick fog.

A rain zone may arrive from midnight on Monday, sleet may fall in northwestern areas. For Tuesday, a warning was also issued for most of the country.

