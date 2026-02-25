Fraudsters misuse the name of the Hungarian National Police

Unknown fraudsters are sending emails in the name of the “Hungarian National Police,” the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Police Headquarters announced on Wednesday on police.hu.

According to the statement, the messages—written in poor Hungarian and presumably generated using translation software—create the impression that they are official police inquiries.

The emails request confirmation, personal data, or financial payments from recipients under various pretexts.

Authorities emphasized that the police never request confirmation, personal information, or money via email.

They warned that anyone receiving such a message should not reply, should not click on any links in the email, should not download attachments, and should report it to the police as soon as possible.

(MTI)