Police in Debrecen searching for colombian man wanted for assault

Police in Debrecen have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 25-year-old Colombian national, Gonzalez Perdomo Edward Andres, in connection with an assault case.
The warrant was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on suspicion of causing bodily harm. The investigation is being conducted by detectives of the Debrecen Police Department under the jurisdiction of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.
Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the wanted man or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Debrecen Police Department in person at 4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, call +36 52 516 400/2357, or report anonymously via the 24-hour “Telefontanú” hotline at +36 80 555 111 or the central emergency number 112.
Personal Details
Name: GONZALEZ PERDOMO EDWARD ANDRES
Gender: Male
Place of birth: Alpujarra
Date of birth: 28 July 2001
Citizenship: Colombian
Wanted Person Information
Reason for warrant: Arrest warrant (Section 119(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act)
Legal basis, name and classification of the offense: Bodily harm – Section 164 of the Criminal Code
Date warrant issued: January 27, 2026
Issuing authority: Debrecen District Court
Issuing authority contact details:
Address: 4025 Debrecen, Arany János Street 25–31
Phone: +36 52 521 821
Decision/reference number: 12.B.23/2026/2
Authority conducting the wanted procedure: Debrecen Police Department (Debreceni RK)
Contact details of the conducting authority:
Address: 4024 Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás Street 4
Phone: +36 52 516 400/2357
Procedure reference number: 09010-157/125/2026.KÖR.
Only the data permitted for publication under Section 8 of Act LXXXVIII of 2013 on the wanted persons registry and on the search and identification of persons and objects have been displayed.