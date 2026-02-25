Police in Debrecen searching for colombian man wanted for assault

Police in Debrecen have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 25-year-old Colombian national, Gonzalez Perdomo Edward Andres, in connection with an assault case.

The warrant was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on suspicion of causing bodily harm. The investigation is being conducted by detectives of the Debrecen Police Department under the jurisdiction of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the wanted man or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Debrecen Police Department in person at 4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, call +36 52 516 400/2357, or report anonymously via the 24-hour “Telefontanú” hotline at +36 80 555 111 or the central emergency number 112.