23Y buses diverted in Debrecen due to accident

An accident occurred on Nagyerdei Boulevard near the Pálma Restaurant on Thursday morning. During the police on-site investigation, 23Y buses are operating on a diversion route.

In the direction of Vámospércsi Road, after the Klinika stop, buses turn around at the University roundabout and continue along Nagyerdei Boulevard (towards the Nagyerdei Stadium) in the direction of Hadházi Road, without serving the Kardos Street and Besze János Street stops.

In the direction of Doberdó Street, after the Baksay Sándor Street stop, buses proceed along Nagyerdei Boulevard (towards the Nagyerdei Stadium), then turn around at the University roundabout and continue on their original route. The following stops are not being served: Oláh Gábor Street and Kardos Street.