Five people suffered serious injuries in an accident caused by a 20-year-old man

According to the investigation, a 20-year-old man was traveling in a minibus on road 4808 on April 23, 2020 at around 6 p.m. Arriving at the intersection of Main Road 42, the driver did not give priority to a truck and collided with it. From the force of the collision, the truck crashed into a ditch and stopped overturning to it’s side.

The driver of the minibus was injured while four of his passengers as well as the driver of the truck were seriously injured.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted the 20-year-old man for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. At the interrogation of the suspect, the resident of Hedrehely acknowledged his responsibility for causing the accident.

The police took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.