An old man and his grandson were rescued from a burning building

The Activity Management Center of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters received a report shortly after midnight on December 27, 2020, that the garage of a family house in Debrecen caught fire.

The owner told the two police officers who arrived at the scene that his father and child were in the house directly behind the burning building. The patrols of the Debrecen Police Headquarters and the Standby Police immediately ran to the small house and managed to rescue the 79-year-old man and his 6-year-old grandson to a safe place without injury. The fire was extinguished by disaster management specialists.

police.hu