A man shot his neighbor’s dog

Investigators from Debrecen interrogated the 45-year-old man as a suspect.

A woman from Debrecen reported to the police on December 27, 2020 that her dog had been shot at by her neighbor with an air rifle. Police immediately went to the scene and collected data, then seized the 45-year-old man’s air rifle, arrested him and interrogated him as a suspect.

According to the investigation, the victim was just getting out of her car when her dog escaped and started barking at the neighbor’s fence. The man then pulled out his air rifle and fired at the fence several times.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters launched an investigation on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an armed riot. During the procedure, the realization of possible animal torture will also be the subject of an investigation.

police.hu