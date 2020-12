Officers serving in the border section of Hajdú-Bihar county arrested a border violator on the outskirts of Berettyóújfalu on December 29, 2020 at around 4 p.m. The man declared himself an Afghan citizen and could not credibly prove the legality of his stay in Hungary.

In accordance with the Hungarian legislation in force, the police officers brought the man to the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office, and after his interrogation he was handed over to the Romanian authorities.

police.hu