Ten People Charged With Forging HUF 20,000 Notes

The Budapest Public Prosecutor’s Office has charged ten people with forging and distributing 20,000 forint (EUR 50) banknotes, the office said.

Two men made at least five hundred 20,000 forint fakes using the paper of genuine 500 forint banknotes in a flat in Budapest’s 14th district in 2019. They used digital equipment, chemicals and other methods to imitate the security features of the originals, the public prosecutor’s office said. Others distributed the forgeries by using them at small-value purchases in tobacco shops, fast food restaurants and other shops. They were charged with forgery as part of a criminal conspiracy, the public prosecutor’s office said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay