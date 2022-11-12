Budapest-Bamako Rally Competitor Dies of a Heart Attack

Pétery Szabolcs, one of the participants and organizers of the Budapest-Bamako Rally, has died. The fifty-four-year-old man suffered a heart attack after reaching the finish line, and although an ambulance arrived immediately, his life could not be saved.

Since 2007, he has only missed one race, he participated sometimes as a competitor and sometimes as an organizer in the Budapest-Bamako Rally.

According to Szabolcs Pétery’s last will, he should be cremated, and his remains will be scattered in the sea either on the coast of Africa or somewhere closer to Hungary.

24.hu

pixabay