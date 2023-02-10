Here are the most valuable influencers in Hungary

Originally, one hundred and eighty influencers were collected for Forbes’ list of the most valuable influencers, but in the end, only twenty of the entrants remained in the top list. For the first time, Forbes compiled a top list of influencers: as they say, influencers are more credible and successful than celebrities, and their sponsorships are slowly getting better.

TheVR, founded in 2013 by two guys from Debrecen, István Fábián and János Komzsik, became the most valuable Hungarian influencer (team) according to a Forbes survey.

Here are the top 20:

TheVR Pamkutya Whisperton Abosi Barna Nessaj JustVidman Körcsönyei Polla Forstner Csenge Viszkok Fruzsi Csecse Attila Papp Inez Hilda Kempf Zozó Verebélyi Vivi és Nagy Norbi LadySzomjas Nasz Dániel Nagy Benedek Cresser Unfield Radics Péter Dancsó Péter

The influencers on the list cover very different topics. Among them, there are paridositas (Pamcutya, Peti Radics), those who seek the favor of small children (Nasz Dani), and more recently those who criticize celebrities while petting them (Dancsó) and many other authors who produce valuable and less valuable, but who certainly reach a wide audience.

TheVR launched its first channel, TheVR, in October 2013, the theme of which has continuously changed over the years. Initially, they focused on virtual reality and VR games, then they started playing indie games. They now cover the entire gamer world. Jani and Pisti also like to travel, they were recorded in every case, and anyone can watch them in the form of a VLOG. Over the years, they have been present at events such as E3, Gamescom, TwitchCon, CES, IFA. There are currently more than 1000 videos on this channel and more than 800,000 people follow them.

Two other channels were launched later. TheVR Tech deals with the presentation and testing of gadgets, and TheVR Shortcut, which also has a tech theme, is specifically based on unboxing and first impression videos.

Telex / Debreceni Nap