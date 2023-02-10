The Csokonai Theater in Debrecen will have a new director

Based on the fidelio.hu article, Szabolcs Mátyássy, István Rácz and Veronika Végh also applied for the position. Péter Gemza’s mandate expires on June 30.

Péter Gemza, the current head of the institution, whose mandate expires on June 30, 2023, did not apply for the position of director of the Csokonai National Theater in Debrecen, Kultura.hu reported.

Three people applied for the position of director of the theater.

Composer Szabolcs Mátyássy submitted an application together with director K. István Szabó, the latter taking on the position of artistic director.

Opera singer István Rácz, singer of the Hungarian State Opera House, also applied and revealed that during his thirty-four years as a member of the opera house, he gained experiences and contacts both at home and abroad, which he would like to use for the benefit of the city.

And the third candidate is Veronika Végh, who was nominated for the cultural figure of the year award in Debrecen last year.

The town assembly will decide on the appointment.