Five More Schools Suspend Teaching, Eight Switch to Digital Education

Another five schools have suspended classroom teaching due to coronavirus, and a further eight is switching to digital education, a government official said.

The operative board coordinating response to the novel coronavirus epidemic has ordered three schools to halt traditional classroom teaching completely, while another five had to re-introduce digital education in specific classes, Zoltán Maruzsa, secretary of public education, said. Last week, four nurseries and six schools suspended teaching, Maruzsa noted.

In the coming period, infections in schools will be handled individually, with schools switching to digital education if necessary and returning to normal operations as soon as the spread of the virus is contained, he said. “Digital education was an effective precautionary measure in the spring, but I think it is unimaginable to have the country go for an entire school year with digital education,” he said.

MTI