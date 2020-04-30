Maintenance and Repair of Unpaved Roads

As part of the Suburban Development Program, the Municipality of Debrecen ensures the maintenance and repair of roads with no hard cover in a total length of 81 kilometres, from a total budget of 60 million HUF in 2020.

„Our municipal councillors regularly consult with the residents of their districts, which gave us the basis for compiling the list of the 135 unpaved roads which need repair this year” – said Vice Mayor Ákos Balázs at the press conference held in Gyűszűvirág Street on 23 April 2020. This year’s maintenance works started on 20 April 2020, and as scheduled they are expected to be finished by the end of August, depending on the weather conditions.

debrecen.hu

pixabay