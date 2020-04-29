The System of Debrecen Support Fund Has Been Launched

Applications can be submitted to the Debrecen Support Fund from Thursday, 23 April 2020.

Residents of the city who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus epidemic can receive financial support. More and more donations reach the Support Fund, so an amount of almost 120 million HUF is available at the municipal subaccount following 120 donations – announced Mayor László Papp on 23 April. Applicants will receive the financial support by bank or postal transfer, if their application is positively evaluated. Food and cleaning product packages requested as support in kind will be delivered by Debrecen Charity Board. The name of the dedicated bank account is: DMJV-15461009-11440008. The name of the bank account holder is: Debrecen Megyei Jogú Város Önkormányzat. The address of the bank account holder is: 4024 Debrecen, Piac utca 20.

