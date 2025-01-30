A new dimension of efficiency: business forum held in Debrecen

The DataExpert business forum titled “Data-Driven Stories: A New Dimension of Efficiency” was successfully held in Debrecen.

The event aimed to provide leaders and IT professionals with insights into the development of centralized data solutions and the future of data visualization, supporting the creation of effective business strategies.

Presentations

Dezső Karasszon highlighted the role of a data-driven approach in Debrecen’s economic development. He emphasized the opportunities that digitalization and data analysis create for local businesses.

Andrea Németh showcased success stories illustrating how companies can transition from Excel files to custom applications and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions. Her presentation demonstrated how data-driven operations significantly enhance company efficiency.

Tamás Andrási and Viktor Vajas gave a talk on Data Storytelling 2.0, where they explored the role of dashboard applications in making effective business decisions. They pointed out how visual data representation helps leaders quickly and efficiently analyze information.

Forum and Discussions

Following the presentations, participants engaged in a forum where they could ask questions to the speakers. Practical answers were provided regarding the areas where data analysis can be useful. It was noted that, like all innovations, adopting data-driven solutions often faces initial resistance within organizations.

Some employees fear job losses, while others may not immediately grasp its importance. A positive example highlighted involved a soon-to-be-retired employee who, after a few weeks of data analysis training, became enthusiastic enough to teach other team members.

The event concluded with a dinner, offering an opportunity for informal discussions about the challenges and opportunities ahead for businesses.