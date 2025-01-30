Complete ban on visits introduced at the Debrecen Clinical Center

A complete ban on visits will be introduced in all patient care units of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

The provision is valid from Friday, January 31st until withdrawn.

In order to protect patients and workers, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office, which acts in the area of ​​public health, ordered a full ban on visits to the University of Debrecen Clinical Center as an epidemiological preventive measure, as of January 31. The ban is going to be valid in all patient care units of the institution’s campuses.

In addition, the use of a mask covering the nose and mouth is still mandatory.

The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.





