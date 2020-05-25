Rainy weather is to come

A cold front arrives on Monday, which brings rainy and cloudy weather for the last week of May – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be cloudy and rainy; stormy wind is also expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 5-11 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 17-21 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday morning will also be cloudy; rain is expected in the afternoon. At night, there will be 6-11 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 16-21 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday morning will be sunny; in the afternoon, rain is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 5-11 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 18-23 Celsius degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and rainy. At night, the temperatures will be between 5-13 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 18-24 Celsius degrees.

Friday will be sunny; however, in some regions of the country, rain and stormy wind are expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 6-13 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 16-24 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be sunny; however, rain and wind are also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 7-13 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 16-24 Celsius degrees.

Sunday is to be cloudy and rainy. The lowest temperatures will be around 7-14 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 16-24 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu