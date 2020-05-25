Another breeding milestone at the zoo

Back in late January, we posted about the successful hatching of a mossy frog (Theloderma corticale) spawn discovered in December.

The little tadpole posed quite the challenge to keepers since there was no perfect recipe on how to rear the offspring of this particular species – the past five months of development and experimentation, however, have proven to be fruitful. By now, multiple tadpoles have grown legs and ever since leaving water for the first time, they have been housed in a separate nursing terrarium similar in design to their parents’ home. Still less than 3.5 cm in length, they are currently fed flightless midges and ant-sized crickets.

Like a number of our other residents, the little froglets are yet to be adopted. If you want to make him really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent. Further info at:

www.zoodebrecen.hu/content/supportus.html

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park