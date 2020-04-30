Budapest Retirement Home Fined for Hygiene Breaches

An elderly care home in Budapest’s eastern suburbs that has recently seen a surge of novel coronavirus cases has been fined 1 million forints (EUR 2,800) after an inspection of the facility uncovered multiple hygiene breaches, the Budapest government office said.

According to the latest data, 295 of the residents at the home on Pesti Road and 26 staff members have contracted the new virus, with the death toll standing at 34.

Irregularities uncovered during a recent inspection of the home included, among others, the improper handling of medical equipment designed for multiple uses, the government office said. Nurses’ rooms were not equipped with hand sanitisers and sterilisation standards were not being properly followed. At the time of the inspection, the hand-washing sinks in the men’s changing room had no soap or towels next to them. The facility had also failed to adequately track the expiration dates of their medicines, the office added. The institution has been ordered to implement a number of hygienic measures and to ensure that it has the required number of qualified staff.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay