Hungary Records 6,524 New Covid Infections, 101 Deaths

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Records 6,524 New Covid Infections, 101 Deaths

Altogether 101 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 6,524 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

 

So far 6,278,355 people have received a first jab, while 6,006,178 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 3,217,724 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections has risen to 105,529, while hospitals are treating 3,070 Covid-19 patients, 291 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,282,957 have been registered with the virus, while 39,780 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,137,648 people have made a recovery.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Receives Sputnik Light for Testing

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Waiting Time Increased at Röszke and Csanádpalota Motorway Border Crossings

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records 6,524 New Covid Infections, 101 Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *