Hungary Records 6,524 New Covid Infections, 101 Deaths

Altogether 101 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 6,524 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,278,355 people have received a first jab, while 6,006,178 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 3,217,724 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections has risen to 105,529, while hospitals are treating 3,070 Covid-19 patients, 291 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,282,957 have been registered with the virus, while 39,780 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,137,648 people have made a recovery.

