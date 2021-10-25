PM Delivers Speech Marking 1956

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in his speech marking the 65th anniversary of Hungary’s 1956 revolution in Budapest on Saturday, said: “We’re counting on all Hungarians for whom Hungary’s future matters.”

Alluding to clashes between Fidesz supporters and riot police in 2006 on the anniversary of the 1956 revolution on the spot in Budapest where he delivered his speech, Orbán said that 15 years ago “tear gas grenades” had been on one side and “a cheated and humiliated nation” on the other. Speaking at a ceremony held at the intersection of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street and Andrássy Street on a stage festooned with national flags, the prime minister said: “Fifteen years ago, at this very time, here on the corner of Andrássy and Bajcsy-Zsilinszky streets, the past and the present confronted one another.”

“On one side were tear gas grenades, rubber bullets, plain-clothed unidentified police and water cannons,” Orbán said. “On the other side stood a cheated and humiliated nation which … was yet again forced to listen to the fact that they had been lied to morning, noon and night.”

“On one side was a power that had cheated with hundreds of tricks … and on the other were desperate people lined up behind the giant letters of Freedom.”