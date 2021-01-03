Orbán: the Hungarian economic system is facing a change that just a few people understand today

The decade between 2010 and 2020 was the most beautiful decade for Hungary in the last hundred years, and the next ten years could be even better, said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday Newspaper.

The prime minister said that “we are at the gates of great times,” and the first year of the new decade can be fantastic, even if the first few months are “miserable” just because of the constraints.

“We will be on an upward trajectory with incredible speed: the world economy could easily start to see unprecedented growth, and (…) Hungarians should be even faster,” said Viktor Orbán, adding that before the change of dimension, the Hungarian economic system is facing a change that just a few people understand today.

(MTI)