Human Resources Minister Welcomes WHO’s Immunisation Strategy

Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler welcomed the World Health Organisation’s new Immunization Agenda 2030 strategy, saying it would help save more than 50 million people over the next decade.

“Vaccines in the current phase of the fight against the pandemic mean hope and life in our country and the world over,” Kásler said in a video on Facebook. “It is in this spirit that I encourage my compatriots to take the vaccine.” The minister noted that the new strategy was introduced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as part of the organisation’s World Immunization Week 2021 campaign.

