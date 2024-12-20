Visitation ban at the Internal Medicine Clinic in Debrecen

A visitation ban will be implemented starting Friday at the A building of the Internal Medicine Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, Nagyerdei Campus. The comprehensive restriction, effective from December 20, will remain in place until further notice.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office has ordered the visitation ban as a preventive epidemiological measure to protect both patients and staff at the Internal Medicine Clinic, A building, of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. Due to the accumulation of upper respiratory illnesses, the full visitation ban ordered on December 20 will remain in effect until further notice.

The Clinical Center management asks for patience and understanding from patients and their relatives.

