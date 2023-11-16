Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars in March 2024. The popular presenter will entertain the audience of the ceremony for the fourth time – reported Variety.com.

The executive host of the gala will be Molly McNearney, who already helped put the show together last year.

Emmy-winning Kimmel hosted the gala show in 2017, 2018, and last year. Previously, Whoopy Goldberg and Jack Lemmon hosted the Oscar show four times. However, the top holder is Bob Hope, who stood on the Oscar stage 11 times as a presenter.

Bill Kramer, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, welcomed Kimmel and McNeatney’s return. “They share our love of movies and our commitment to creating dynamic, entertaining programming for our global audience,” Variety.com quoted what Kramer said on Wednesday.

Last year’s Oscars were watched by 18.8 million viewers, which was a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year.

This year, Barbie and Oppenheimer will be among the films competing for awards.

This year, Hungary nominated Gauder Áron animated film Four Souls of Coyote in the best international film category.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

(MTI)