Home Construction VAT to Revert to 5%

The VAT rate on home building carried out before December 31, 2022 will revert to 5%, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told Hir TV.

Referring to Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Orbán said Katalin Novák, the minister of family affairs, presented the key elements of a new home building programme. Also, the cabinet approved tax relief and economic recovery measures in connection with the coronavirus. Elective operations will not be postponed for the time being, he said, adding that although the epidemic was likely to continue intensifying over the next three weeks, there were no large-scale changes that would warrant any cancellations of regular health-care services. Covid patients are being treated in “frontline” hospitals designated to handle Covid patients, Orbán said, adding that the ratio of doctors and nurses to patients was still easily manageable. The prime minister said the public should not expect any further restrictions on day-to-day life for the time being, adding that this stance reflected the will of Hungarians who expressed their opinion through the National Consultation. The results clearly showed that people’s top priority was to keep the country going, he added.

