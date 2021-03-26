More and more fires in the county

On Thursday on the outskirts of Hosszúpályi reeds burned in spots. The professional firefighters of the municipality of Leszavértes and Debrecen were alerted and intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

The undergrowth and the weed were on fire on half a hectare in Konyár-Sóstó, at the end of Deák Ferenc utca. The professional and municipal firefighters of Debrecen extinguished the fire with a water jet and hand tools.

On the ground, five hundred square meters of reeds burned at the end of Deák Ferenc Street. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

Weed and avar burned on ten hectares in the Hajdúhadház, at the end of Nefelejcs Street. The spread of fire also endangered residential houses. In addition to the professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény, Hajdúnánánás and Debrecen, the professional firefighters from Nyíregyháza were also alerted. The units extinguished the fire with hand tools and two jets of water.

Firefighters were alerted to Nyíradony, Bokrétás Street, due to waste incineration. The flames came to power and spread to the undergrowth of a forest. The dry avar burned on five acres. The professional firefighters from Nyíradony, Debrecen and Nyírbátor took part in the firefighting together with the municipal units of Szakoly. The vaccination was managed by the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service.

On a hectare in flaming spots in the reed Tetétlen, on Bocskai Street. Professional firefighters from Püspökladány and volunteers from Kaba marched in, intervening with a jet of water and hand tools.

In spots, the weed was on fire on Nyírmihálydi, Úttörő utca, on one hectare. Professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the fire with hand tools and a puttony syringe.

Between Földes and Kaba the dry weed burned on the bank of the ditch. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools. On the canal bank, the Avar and reeds burned in Kaban, on Aranyosi Road. Kaba volunteer firefighters extinguished with a jet of water.

The undergrowth of the poplar tree burned between Nyírmihálydi and Nyírgelse yesterday. Professional firefighters in Nyíradony intervened with hand tools and a puttony syringe.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate