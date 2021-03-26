Two men caused an accident while drunk-driving

The police in Berettyóújfalu have completed their investigation into the circumstances of the accidents.

The staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters investigated the circumstances of two accidents at the end of last year. Both drivers drank alcohol before choosing to drive.

The report was received by the police on November 7, 2020, at around 4 pm, that a motorcyclist had collided with a car in front of him in the inner area of Derecske. There were no personal injuries, but the officers used an alcohol probe against the drivers, which was positive for the motorcyclist. The man from Derecske was taken to the police station for further sampling, and his license was already taken away from him on the spot.

The other accident took place on December 19, 2020, around 1 o’clock in Létavértes, Dankó Pista Street. The resident of Hajdúbagos was driving his car when he lost control of the vehicle, drifted off the road and slammed into a pylon. The man then locked his smashed car and walked home. He was brought from his home by the police, and at the interrogation of the suspect, he admitted that he was drunk behind the wheel before the accident.

Both men have been prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and the Hajdúbagos man must also be held liable for violating the rules on curfew.

The police officers took the necessary procedural steps in the cases, and the resulting documents were sent to the competent prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute within a few days.

police.hu