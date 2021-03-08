Two burglaries in three days in Biharkeresztes

The police received a report on the morning of March 5, 2021, that a pizzeria window had been broken in Biharkeresztes. The reporter said the perpetrator took some cash as well as a cell phone with him. The police collected data and interrogated witnesses, and then, thanks to their personal knowledge, a resident of Berekböszörmény, who was a suspect, was caught. According to the investigation, the 16-year-old boy broke the glass of the pizzeria’s front door, climbed on it, and then began searching for valuables. Investigators in Biharkereszt have questioned him as a suspect on a well-founded suspicion of committing a theft, and the stolen phone was seized from him.

On March 7, around 1 p.m., a man tried to break into a property in Biharkeresztes as well. Unfortunately, the neighbors spotted him, notified the police, and detained him until the officers arrived. The patrols arrested the 48-year-old local resident and took him to the police station, where investigators questioned him as a suspect on a well-founded suspicion of committing an attempted theft. The man testified and told investigators that he had encountered other obstacles in the offense. The first was that he couldn’t open the door, and the second surprise was caused by a dog that was locked in the house.

police.hu