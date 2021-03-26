Debrecen will join the environmental event called “Earth Hour” again this year

The aim of the international initiative is for households and businesses to switch off their non-essential lights and electrical equipment for one hour, thus drawing attention to the need to take action against climate change.

Within the framework of this, the Local Government of the City of Debrecen with County Rights on Saturday, March 27, 2021, between 20:30 and 21:30 in the case of the buildings located at 20 Piac utca, the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen and the Old Town Hall, it will pause their external decorative lighting.

DMJV Mayor’s Office