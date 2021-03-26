Kangaroo baby at the Debrecen Zoo

The Debrecen zoo provided good news about the house of the Bennett kangaroo team, which is growing year by year, again this spring, because at the end of February the caregivers saw an offspring with one of the females said dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy managing director.

At the time of its birth, a roughly bean-sized trifle may have been about 8 weeks old at the time, and since then he has become increasingly curious about the outside world, especially in good weather. After the reopening of the institution, visitors will have a good chance to see it, but they will return to the hiding place of the safety purse until they are 9 months old. With its arrival, the team of purses from Debrecen now counts seven individuals.

Native to the island of Tasmania and in eastern and southeastern Australia, the Bennett kangaroo (Macropus rufogriseus) lives in coastal forests and scrub. Its common name is somewhat misleading, as although it resembles its close relatives, the kangaroos, in many respects, it is one of the smaller and stockier, forest-dwelling wallabys. It is characterized by the reddish neck and shoulder hair and a large and agile ear – in nature, it relies mainly on this and its excellent sense of smell, as its vision is relatively poor.

It searches for the grasses, fruits and roots that make up its food, mainly at dusk and at night, and during the day it rests in the shade. Although its wild population is stable for the time being, the species is on the World Conservation Union’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, due to declining habitats and deteriorating quality, the report reads.

zoodebrecen.hu