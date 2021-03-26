Hungary Registers 275 Covid Fatalities, 11,265 New Infections

Fully 275 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 11,265 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

Altogether 1,803,533 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 594,662 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 202,799 while hospitals are caring for 11,823 Covid patients, 1,480 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 614,612 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 19,499. Fully 392,314 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (116,665) and Pest County (86,046), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (35,138), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (34,149) and Hajdú-Bihar (32,837). Tolna County has the fewest infections (13,373).