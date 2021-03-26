Earth Hour 2021 Shining a Spotlight on the Perilous State of the Planet, and Calling for Urgent Action to Set Nature on the Path of Recovery

Earth Hour 2021 comes ahead of key events where decisions will be taken by world leaders on climate action, sustainable development, and nature to define our future and the future of the planet.

Scientific evidence shows that nature loss is linked to an increased risk of pandemics.

26 March 2021 – Tomorrow evening on Saturday, 27 March at 8:30 p.m. (local time!), one of the largest global grassroots movements for the environment, will virtually bring together millions of people, businesses and leaders from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change by switching off their lights for one hour. With evidence pointing towards a close link between nature’s destruction and rising incidences of infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19, Earth Hour 2021 will unite people online to speak up for nature. This global event comes ahead of key moments when world leaders will take critical decisions on nature, climate change and sustainable development, setting the course of our future.

In the midst of the global COVID-19 health crisis, Earth Hour marks a moment of solidarity for the planet as global communities unite and organise events digitally. Consequently, WWF Central and Eastern Europe and the national offices that comprise it (WWF-Bulgaria, WWF-Hungary, WWF-Romania, WWF-Slovakia and WWF-Ukraine) will once again commemorate Earth Hour 2021 completely online this year.

What’s happening?

WWF-Romania is organising a series of online workshops for people to reconnect with nature, with their loved ones and with themselves. For example, there will be a workshop on how to prepare healthy food by valuing local resources with tips from Daniela Graura today on the 26th. There will also be a workshop on the 27th with Andreea Ioniță (Suntuncopac) on how to relax and recharge with Yin & Yang yoga.

WWF-Slovakia and the Rescue Centre for Injured Animals in Zázrivá are launching the CHANCE FOR ANIMALS Campaign to raise funds to develop the Centre’s facilities and allow it to help more injured animals to get back to nature. Help them on Earth Hour and donate here. We have a shared responsibility to protect wildlife of our planet.

WWF-Ukraine is using the day to launch their My Voice for Old-Growth Forests Campaign. WWF-Ukraine and its partners have identified almost 100,000 hectares of ancient forests (by law: virgin, quasi-virgin and natural forests) in the Carpathians and Polissya. More than 33,000 hectares of them are still either unprotected or have insufficient conservation status and are in danger of destruction due to logging, development of unsustainable tourist infrastructure, roads and other economic activities. Together with thousands of Ukrainians, they are making a stand to preserve Ukraine’s oldest forests for future generations.

Besides switching off the lights, WWF-Hungary is using the event to encourage people to keep their eyes open and be environmentally-conscious in general or in certain parts of their lives – not just during this one hour. As always, lights will be switched off at certain national monuments and buildings such as Parliament and Heroes’ Square in Budapest, and in several other municipalities in Hungary.

WWF-Bulgaria is turning the Earth Hour into an Earth Month this year, starting from Earth Hour and lasting until Earth Day on 22 April. The focus will be on the protection of brown bears in Bulgaria, whose population has been nearly halved in the last 10 years. To kick off this special month, WWF-Bulgaria has prepared a very special digital concert which will be streamed 27 March at 20:30 on Facebook and Youtube (@WWF Bulgaria). Performers include RDMK, Kerana & Kosmonavtite, Magy Aleksieva – MEY, Elena Sirakova, Paraplaner, Kosta Karakashyan, Buny Verse & Strella, and Nicky Stanoev – all are giving their voices for the bears and calling for their protection. You can become an important part of this great cause and help us protect the bears in Bulgaria at wwf.bg/mechki

The occurrence of several catastrophic incidents last year, including extreme weather events, devastating wildfires and the COVID-19 outbreak highlighted that preventing nature loss is crucial for safeguarding our future. A global assessment of biodiversity targets showed that the world failed to meet the 2020 deadline for achieving the targets set a decade ago for preventing nature loss. Earth Hour marks a pivotal opportunity for civil society organisations, individuals, businesses and environmentalists to call on world leaders for setting nature on a path to recovery by 2030. People-led initiatives around the world like Earth Hour are vital to continue to inspire awareness on the importance of nature and prompt action to help deliver a nature positive world by the end of the decade.

Help WWF in Central and Eastern Europe make the Green Recovery a reality.

Switch off March 27, 20:30 your time.

