This is how the traffic order changes during Debrecen Drive

The Great Forest will be home from 27-29 May 2022. between the program series called Debrecen Drive. The event is the largest car and automotive industry show in the eastern region. DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. Will continue to participate in the series of events in 2022.

In order to ensure the smooth running of the programs, the section of the Nagyerdei Boulevard between Pallagi út and Ady Endre út will be closed. During the road closure, buses 16, 22, 22Y, 24, and 24Y will run from the start of operations on Friday, May 27, 2022, to Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Routing route:

Bus 16:

Towards the Pharmaceutical Factory:

Bus 16 goes straight after the Baksay Sándor utca stop in the direction of the University, then on the Nagyerdei körút-Pallagi út diversion route.

Towards the Grand Station:

Route 16 turns right after the Social Home stop in the direction of the Clinics, then on the Nagyerdei körút-Hadházi út diversion route. Bus 16 will continue on the original route after the 92nd stop at Hadházi út.

Bus 22:

Route 22 will return after the roundabout at the Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus, then on the Nagyerdei Boulevard – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Public cemetery, main gate diversion route. Bus 22 continues on the original route after the Public Cemetery, main gate stop.

Bus 22Y:

Route 22Y runs after the Social Home stop on the Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Public cemetery, main gate diversion route. The 22Y bus will continue on the original route after the Public Cemetery, main gate stop.

Bus 24:

Route 24 runs after the Public Cemetery, main gate stop on the Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Clinics diversion route. Bus 24 will return at the Nagyerdei Campus stop of the Clinical Center and then continue on the original route.

Bus 24Y:

The 24Y bus runs after the Public Cemetery, main gate stop on the Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards the University) – Pallagi út diversion route. Flight 24Y will continue on the original route after the Social Home stop.

There will be no stops due to the route change, so buses will not stop at the stops on the diversion route.

DKV