Helping dog classes are held in Debrecen

One of the dogs of the Aura Helping Dog Foundation will take part in the physical education class of the 2nd class of St. Joseph Kindergarten, Primary School, Gymnasium, and College in Debrecen on May 24, 2022. In this department of the institution maintained by the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, animal-assisted mathematics classes have been held once a week since September last year, and from February, physical education classes are also held once a week with the help of a dog. The presence of dogs improves the well-being of children and helps them learn by maintaining motivation and attention.

MTI

Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi