The International School of Debrecen has been granted IB World School status

The International School in Debrecen (ISD) has been awarded the status of International Baccalaureate World School, the institution announced on May 24.

Tom McLean, director of ISD, said at a press conference in the official announcement:

“ISD is now a member of the growing, IB global community. The IB system is now used by more than 5,000 schools and helps students internationally close to graduation in nearly 150 countries worldwide.

The IB accreditation process is rigorous, well-structured, and based on international best practices. IB World School status is a recognized indicator of educational excellence worldwide. IB schools are able to attract the most qualified and internationally experienced teachers from all over the world.

The ISD faculty is also made up of more than ten nationalities. Gaining ISD IB World School status will allow them to further strengthen our teaching team, further supporting our students ’extraordinary learning process.”

– the director of the institution added.

A PYP (Primary Years Program) classroom is very different from the learning space of a traditional education system. Our classrooms can be flexibly rearranged, facilitating teamwork and the development of new ideas. Our students are often organized into different groups during the day, so they have the opportunity to study together, whether in their classrooms, restrooms, and corridors, or in our outdoor schoolyard next to the Great Forest, Annamária Kálmán, lower grade director, and PYP coordinator, said at the press conference.

IB educators are members of a global community whose professional development is continually supported by the IB system and explores a wide range of training in all areas of international education.

 

debreceninap.hu

