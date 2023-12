DKV Zrt. is treating its passengers to a real Christmas atmosphere this year as well.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, on light tram number 528 departing from Nagyállomás at 5:28 p.m., the festive song of the György Maróthi Teachers’ Choir will accompany you throughout the journey, on line 2.

Look for light tram number 528 and get in a festive mood for the holidays!