Debrecen to get a new roundabout, traffic regulations to change

Construction of a new roundabout will begin near Kanális Street on Gázvezeték Street as part of the second phase of Mandolás Street development, the municipality announced.

Starting from March 19, 2025, the contractor will reduce Gázvezeték Street to a single traffic lane in the affected section. Traffic will be controlled by temporarily installed traffic lights, and the Kanális Street connections will be closed at Gázvezeték Street.

This approach allows the contractor to simultaneously carry out the necessary utility relocations and road construction for both the northern and southern parts of the roundabout, significantly shortening the construction period.

Drivers are urged to exercise increased caution, follow the temporary traffic regulations, and, if possible, avoid the area.

(Debreceni Npa)